LEGO’s 1,200-piece AT-AT falls to new all-time low at $133 (Reg. $160), much more

After the long-awaited first look at the UCS AT-AT, those who don’t plan on buying the massive version can now save on last year’s play scale kit. Right now, Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker for $132.99 when code ATAT has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $160, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $27 in savings attached. This is also $7 under our previous mention.

As one of the largest Star Wars kits of 2020, this LEGO AT-AT stacks up to 1,267 pieces and stands over 13-inches tall. Included alongside the Imperial Walker itself, you’re getting six minifigures highlighted by Luke Skywalker, two Snowtroopers, and more. While it won’t be quite as big as the massive $800 model launching this Black Friday, we still found it to be “an almost perfect recreation” of the vehicle from The Empire Strikes Back in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

After just launching earlier this fall, the all-new LEGO Technic CAT Bulldozer is also on sale today and dropping to a new all-time low. Over at Zavvi, you’ll find the just-released set drop to $399.99 shipped when applying code LEGOCAT at checkout. Saving you $50, you’re looking at only the second discount at $10 below our previous mention.

As the latest iconic vehicle to join LEGO’s Technic stable, the new CAT D11 Bulldozer is packed with authentic details to pair with its massive build. Stacking up to 3,854 pieces, the set sports a fitting yellow color scheme alongside two treads to pair with its massive front blade. Though the coolest part of the build has to be its built-in motors which allow you to drive around the bulldozer and activate various features from an iPhone or other device over Bluetooth. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other notable LEGO deals at Zavvi:

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT features:

Relive the Battle of Hoth and other classic Star Wars trilogy scenes with this AT-AT (75288) LEGO building kit for kids! Different sections of the All Terrain Armored Transport vehicle open up for easy play, and it has spring-loaded shooters, plus a speeder bike inside. Fans will also love authentic details such as a winch to pull up Luke and his thermal detonator element.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!