Here’s our first look at the new 6,700-piece LEGO Star Wars UCS AT-AT

We’ve been anticipating that the new UCS AT-AT would drop this month for quite some time, and now we’re getting a very first look. Ahead of what will likely be an official announcement next week, you can head below the fold for all of the details on the LEGO UCS AT-AT dropping as this year’s Black Friday set.

LEGO UCS AT-AT first look

9to5Toys has been reporting on 2021’s third and unexpected UCS set since all the way back in January where it was rumored to be a new Death Star. Throughout the year the picture became a bit clearer, and now we can absolutely confirm that this month will see the launch of the long-awaited LEGO UCS AT-AT.

In what has been the worst kept LEGO secret of the year, just about every aspect of the UCS AT-AT has already been announced. The 6,782-piece set will stack up to being the second-largest build yet from LEGO Star Wars, only second to the Millenium Falcon. While it won’t quite be scaled accordingly to minifigures, this will easily be the biggest version of the iconic Imperial walker to date. We’re still waiting on exact dimensions, but rest assured this is going to be an absolute behemoth of a set.

There will also be a full interior, which stacks up to two different floors packed with seats and other areas to store equipment.

Speaking of minifigures are one area of the LEGO UCS AT-AT that we haven’t been entirely sold on. Originally 9to5Toys reported that there would be the same selection as found on the play scale model from last year. Now it looks like the LEGO Group isn’t going to be hold out on us. Fitting for a troop transport, there are going to be a total of nine figures.

While there’s still Luke Skywalker, you’re also looking at the beginnings of an Imperial Hoth army with a total of five Snowtroopers to pair with two AT-AT pilots. The LEGO Group then completes the package by including General Veers.

LEGO’s latest set launching on Black Friday

Pricing on the LEGO UCS AT-AT is set at $799.99, though still unconfirmed as of now. We’re expecting to see an official announcement next Tuesday on November 9, ahead of a launch on towards the end of the month. Entering as this year’s Black Friday set, the latest 18+ creation will go live alongside all of the other festivities at the end of November.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, it’s finally here. In what seems like the most anticipated LEGO set in recent memory, the upcoming UCS AT-AT has finally gone from a rumor to confirmed set. I am really loving the attention to detail from the images that have surfaced, and I can’t wait to see the build unveiled in its full glory next week. Stay tuned for all of the official details in the coming days, as well as our inevitable hands-on review once it launches at the end of the month.

