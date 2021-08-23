LEGO planning to release Technic CAT Bulldozer later this fall with over 3,800 pieces

While 2021 has delivered quite a few massive Technic creations, we’ve all been waiting on the LEGO Group to unveil the year’s flagship creation. It looks like that wait is now finally coming to an end, as October will be seeing the debut of the largest build from the theme in years. With over 3,800 pieces, head below for everything we know about the upcoming LEGO Technic CAT Bulldozer.

LEGO Technic CAT Bulldozer arriving later this year

Up until now, the largest LEGO Technic set of the year fell to the 2,110-piece Mercedes-Benz 4×4 which we saw launch at the start of August. While already quite flagship-caliber in its own right, the LEGO Group isn’t stopping there, as 9to5Toys has now confirmed a report that this fall will see the debut of yet another massive creation from the theme.

Stacking up to 3,854 pieces, fans will have a pretty impressive model to look forward to in the form of the upcoming LEGO Technic CATT Bulldozer. While this won’t be the first time we’ve seen a brick-built version of the vehicle, it’ll certainly be the largest thanks to measuring neatly 19-inches long. Those specs mean that it won’t stack up to quite as large of a build as the Liebherr R from a few years back, but there’s still plenty to like about the year’s flagship Technic creation.

Unique to the collection, the set will feature a fitting yellow coat of paint to go alongside the construction focus as well as plenty of moving features. There’s going to be two massive treads on either side as well as a massive front blade.

Marking one of the firsts for the LEGO Group’s flagship Technic set, the upcoming CAT Bulldozer will also arrive with Control+ app support. Pairing to iPhones and other devices over Bluetooth, you’ll be able to drive around the build thanks to a series of motors. As now, there’s no telling how many different motorized elements will be packed into the set, though 9to5Toys can confirm that both the left and right treads will be independently-controllable.

Launching later this fall in October

As of now, we’re still waiting on an official confirmation from the LEGO Group on when this one will hit store shelves, but it seems quite likely that we’ll see a launch date on October 1. Pricing is also still up in the air, through we can expect the LEGO Technic CAT Bulldozer to enter at $449.99. We’ll likely have confirmations on both of these come September when an official announcement should arrive.

The LEGO Technic lineup is arguably one of the most popular amongst the entire collection, and so there’s quite a bit of attention for the theme’s flagship creation to deliver. Sure it’s not going to be a supercar like in recent releases with the Lamborghini or Bugatti, but it’s still going to deliver much of the same attention to detail. Not to mention, all of the added motorized features.

