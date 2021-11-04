Hasbro launches its largest Star Wars Black Series figure yet with upcoming Rancor

Following our first look at the LEGO UCS AT-AT, Star Wars fans now have another way to bring a massive recreation from the Original Trilogy to their collections. This time courtesy of Hasbro, the Black Series is receiving its largest figure to date with the Rancor.

Hasbro launches new Black Series Rancor

Entering as the first-ever Black Series release from HasLab, Hasbro is finally recreating one of the most iconic aliens from the Star Wars universe, the Rancor. Straight out of Return of the Jedi, the fearsome beast is most well-known for serving as Jabba the Hutt’s menagerie.

Clocking in at a towering 17.5 inches tall, the upcoming Rancor has an even more impressive 42-inch wingspan, or I suppose talonspan in this case. Just as you’d expect from those massive stats, that makes the Black Series Rancor the largest Star Wars figure yet from Hasbro.

That scale fits right in with the rest of the Black Series, as your typical 6-inch figure will fit perfectly in the Rancor’s hand for any scenes you’d like to recreate on display. And speaking of, there are plenty of posing possibilities.

The figure is filled with details, with the Rancor’s massive talons on each finger, some shackles, and even drool dripping down its mouth. We’re still waiting to see a fully painted version of the Black Series figure, though I’m sure it’ll look even better.

Pre-order now to bring the Rancor to your collection

Fittingly for just how unique this Black Series figure is, bringing home the Rancor isn’t going to be as straightforward as buying it from the likes of Amazon. Now available for pre-order as part of the HasLab program, you can secure the massive figure for yourself as part of a crowdfunding campaign over at Hasbro Pulse.

Entering at $349.99, this one is slated to ship in the spring of 2023, that is, if it meets the goal of 9,000 backers. So far, nearly 4,400 Star Wars fans have backed the Black Series Rancor, and Hasbro is giving another 32 days to hit the minimum target. The last day to lock in that pre-order is December 6.

For some added peace of mind, HasLab products have a pretty stellar track record of being funded. We previously saw a 4-foot long Jabba’s Sail Barge launch through Hasbro Pulse through the same crowdfunding platform.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The Rancor has been something that just about every Black Series collector has been asking for – for quite some time, and now Hasbro is finally delivering. While I can’t say that I have room in my collection for such a massive figure, this is definitely going to be quite the display piece.

