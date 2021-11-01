Take up to $150 off Shark’s IQ Robot Vacs and more with early Black Friday deals from $80

Early Black Friday deals have been sweeping through all day, and Amazon is keeping the parade going with some great discount on Shark vacuums starting at $80 shipped. One standout from the bunch is the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum (AV970) for $249.99 shipped. This has recently been going for as much as $400, with today’s $150 savings marking some rare savings and one of the best prices of the year at $20 from the all-time low. Designed to tackle your floors so you don’t have to, the Shark IQ Robot vac employs an intelligent navigation mechanism to sweep up more efficiently than other models. You’ll also find a self-cleaning brush roll here, as well as an extra-large dust bin for handling pet hair and other messes, plus Alexa/Assistant compatibility. See more options below.

Even more Shark deals:

Though, if you’re most interested in robot vacuums specifically, you’ll want to check out the ILIFE early Black Friday deals we tracked this morning. As one of the menagerie of savings we’re seeing ahead of the holidays, these ones offer a similar feature set that you’d find with the Shark IQ vacs, and some of them also bring automatic mopping to the table as well. Plus, they start at just $126 shipped.

Shark IQ AV970 Robot Vacuum features:

Powered by IQ Navigation, the Shark IQ Robot vacuum methodically cleans row by row and navigates to the next room to assure total home cleaning. The Shark IQ Robot has Shark suction power and features a self-cleaning brushroll to remove hair wrap as it cleans. The XL dust bin and high-efficiency filter capture dust, debris, and pet allergens. Give your home a constant state of clean carpets and floors.

