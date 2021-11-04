Razer’s customizable Wolverine V2 Chroma Pro Xbox/PC Controller hits Amazon low at $137

Amazon is now offering the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Gaming Pro Controller for $136.90 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $150, like it fetches direct from Razer, it is now at a new Amazon all-time low and seeing its first notable price drop there. As you might know from our hands-on video review, this is the latest Wolverine gamepad from Razer compatible with Xbox One, Series X/S, and PC rigs. It sports interchangeable thumbstick caps as well as four extra triggers and a pair of bumpers that can be remapped to your liking alongside the “Mecha-Tactile” action buttons and D-pad. From there, Razer’s usual Chroma lighting tech is in place and can be customized with up to 16.8 million colors, effects, and more. Rated 4+ stars. Additional details below.

But if the Chroma lighting and expanded button mapping isn’t getting you excited, you can grab a wireless Microsoft Xbox gamepad for much less. Now starting from $49.50 at Amazon, the first-party Xbox gamepads are a great option for couch co-op if you’re looking for an extra, not to mention also working on PC rigs. Just don’t expect to get the Razer lighting and particularly customizable setup.

Just be sure to go feast your eyes on this year’s 20th anniversary Xbox controller and headset. Featuring designs reminiscent of the orignal Xbox console, both carry black translucent paint jobs with bright green accents and you can get a much closer look in our launch coverage right here.

More on the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma:

Enjoy greater immersion and customize with 16.8 million colors and lighting effects via the Razer Controller Setup for Xbox app

6 Additional Remappable Buttons: With 4 extra triggers and 2 remappable bumpers via its Razer Controller Setup for Xbox app, the controller provides all the input options needed to unleash greater control and a more personalized play style

Hair Trigger Mode with Trigger Stop-Switches: For a competitive edge, activate Hair Trigger Mode via two slide-locks on the underside of the controller that greatly reduce travel distance to the main triggers, enabling an ultra-fast rate of fire

