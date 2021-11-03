Best Android app deals of the day: Traffix, Pascal’s Wager, 7 Minute Workout PRO, more

We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Alongside all of the early Black Friday offers and today’s Android 4K TV deals, we have now collected all of this afternoon’s most notable price drops on software courtesy of Google Play. Highlights include titles like Traffix: Traffic Simulator, Color Link Deluxe VIP, Pascal’s Wager, 7 Minute Workout PRO, and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7/SE/+ lineup and a host of Google Smart home gear, today we saw some major price drops on the brand new Hisense Android TVs. Early Black Friday offers at Amazon have the 4K, HDMI 2.1 models at up to $315 off the going rates with deals from $300 right here. From there, you’ll find new all-time lows on Seagate’s latest One Touch portable USB-C SSDs alongside a major Anker Amazon sale that’s filled with charging gear, smart home cameras, and more from $14.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Traffix:

Traffix is a minimalist traffic management and simulation game where you need to manage the traffic flow by turning on/off the traffic lights. You must control the traffic light to keep the drivers safe and maintain peace. Start fighting chaos all over the world in this traffic simulation experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!