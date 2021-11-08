An aluminum build headlines MoKo’s new game controller and headset holder: $17 (All-time low)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Game Controller and Headset Holder for $17.09 Prime shipped once the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold at $20, today’s offer shaves a total of 15% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re anything like me, you probably enjoy keeping your game room clean and tidy. Thankfully, there’s all sorts of gear that can help in this department and this 1-month-old release from MoKo is among them. Not only does it hold a pair of headphones or your preferred gaming headset, you’ll also be able to rest a couple of controllers on it as well. It features an aluminum build and can be mounted using either adhesive or screws.

You could opt to spend less when grabbing a couple of VIVO Wall Mount Controller Holders at $8 Prime shipped instead. Your money will buy two universal units that can hold up to 2.2 pounds of weight each. The necessary mounting hardware is included with your purchase, ensuring you can be up and running in a matter of minutes.

Once you’re all finished here, there’s a good chance you can find a fun title worth adding to your collection in today’s roundup of the best game deals. Oh, and don’t forget to check out our coverage of Nintendo’s 2021 Black Friday ad. Swing by our Black Friday guide for more news and notable markdowns.

MoKo Game Controller and Headset Holder features:

This MoKo controller features in the ability to hold two gamepad controller and one headphone. Serving as controller holder, but also as headphone stand.

Made of high-quality aluminum alloy, the controller holder is light but strong enough to endure long-term use.

