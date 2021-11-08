Today’s best game deals: Amazon B2G1 FREE Guardians of the Galaxy, COD Vanguard, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon has now launched a buy two get one FREE video games promotion featuring a number of brand new releases. Be sure to select the video games category on the left hand side of this landing page. This is a great chance to fill out your catalogue at up to $60 off with three newly launched titles. You’ll find everything from Call of Duty Vanguard and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy to Resident Evil Village, NHL 22, Hades, Monster Hunter Stories, and much more right here. Then head below for more including Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Edition, Hades, Super Mario Party, Kingdom Hearts III, Marvel’s Avengers, WarioWare, Deathloop, and much more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links