Today’s best game deals: Amazon B2G1 FREE Guardians of the Galaxy, COD Vanguard, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon has now launched a buy two get one FREE video games promotion featuring a number of brand new releases. Be sure to select the video games category on the left hand side of this landing page. This is a great chance to fill out your catalogue at up to $60 off with three newly launched titles. You’ll find everything from Call of Duty Vanguard and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy to Resident Evil Village, NHL 22, Hades, Monster Hunter Stories, and much more right here. Then head below for more including Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Edition, Hades, Super Mario Party, Kingdom Hearts III, Marvel’s Avengers, WarioWare, Deathloop, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Nintendo launches 2021 Black Friday ad
- Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 gamepad from $133 (Reg. $180)
- Metroid Dread FREE demo for Nintendo Switch
- Switch Online N64 + SEGA Expansion Pack launch day!
- Nintendo Switch OLED hands-on review
- Xbox Mini Fridge pre-order details
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Marvel’s Avengers $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Hades physical $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Party $42 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Playstation Retros and Remasters sale up to 80% off
- Aliens Fireteam Elite $25 (Reg. $40)
- Spongebob Battle for Bikini Bottom $20 (Reg. $30)
- Crysis Remastered eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- MediEvil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $9 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Standard $12.50 (Reg. $20)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $44 (Reg. $60)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $44 (Reg. $50)
- Sekiro Game of the Year Edition PSN $39 (Reg. $60)
- Deathloop $40 (Reg. $60)
- GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition pre-order $60
- Dragon Quest XI S $20 (Reg. $40)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers with disc tray-themed strap, Easter eggs, more
Battlefield 2042 Portal lets you create custom modes with aspects from previous games
Nintendo Switch console production cut by 20% through 2022
Aloy gains new abilities + more combat mechanics freedom in Horizon Forbidden West
Apex Legends Escape has new Storm Point map with Gravity Cannons, aggressive animals, more
Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, ignoring Sony’s legal team
Ash makes her in-game debut with latest Apex Legends Escape trailer
‘Can it run Crysis?’ The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is finally available
Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign detailed in latest announcement
