Nintendo launches 2021 Black Friday ad: Console bundle, game deals, Ring Fit, more

We now have a good idea of the official 2021 Nintendo Black Friday deals. As is customary, Nintendo has dropped a sneak peak at the upcoming official Nintendo Black Friday price drops, including games, the Black Friday console bundle, and more. The brand is hot on the heels of releasing its OLED-model console (be sure to enter our giveaway!) and announcing a shortage in console production through 2022, but now’s a great time to get a good idea of the Nintendo Black Friday deals set to go live starting later this month – just about all of which will be readily available at a number of major retailers come November 21, 2021, or sooner. Head below for more details on the official Nintendo Black Friday deals.

When do Nintendo Black Friday deals start?

Nintendo’s Black Friday deals appear to be kicking off on November 21, 2021. Including the annual Black Friday console bundle, a series of first-party games, Mario Kart Live, and more, all of which are listed as going live from November 21 through the to November 27, or until supplies last.

“See participating retailers for details. Savings based on suggested retail price. Actual savings may vary.”

Nintendo Black Friday console

Every year Nintendo offers up its Black Friday console bundle, but it looks like it will be the same as last year for 2021. The official Nintendo Black Friday deals once again are promoting the special Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle alongside “a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership.” It will also be available on November 21, 2021, for $299.99, which is essentially (at least at one point) regular price, but you are getting the free game and Switch Online membership here for up to $70 in savings. It will be available at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop, among others.

Nintendo Black Friday game deals

The Nintendo Black Friday game deals will consist of a host of amazing first- and third-party titles including but not limited to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Splatoon 2, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Kirby Star Allies, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, ASTRAL CHAIN, and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. You can expect to see these and many other Switch titles on sale for Black Friday with at least $20 in savings and deals starting from $40 or less.

More Nintendo Black Friday deals:

The Nintendo Black Friday ad is also promoting the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit AR-based set at $59.99, or $40 off the MSRP:

Control a real-life Mario Kart with the Nintendo Switch system and watch it come to life in the game. Offer applies to each individual Mario Set or Luigi Set.

Plus, you can also expect to see Ring Fit Adventure marked down $25 to $54.99 at various retailers starting on November 21, 2021:

Explore a huge fantastical world and defeat enemies using real-life exercise.Offer valid 11/21/2021 – 11/27/2021; available while supplies last. See participating retailers for details. Savings based on suggested retail price. Actual savings may vary.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

Sneak a peek at Black Friday Deals Score savings on select Nintendo Switch systems, games, and more. Check back for participating retailers! Get the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership free when you buy a select Nintendo Switch system. That’s a savings of $70!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!