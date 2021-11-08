Smartphone Accessories: Spigen OneTap MagSafe Car Mount $21 (Save 25%), more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its OneTap MagSafe Car Air Vent Mount for $21.19 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $28 going rate, you’re looking at 25% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 to mark a new all-time low. Spigen’s OneTap Mount brings MagSafe to the car with an air vent design that allows you to keep an iPhone 12 or 13 in-view for keeping an eye on navigation directions and more. While there’s no built-in charging, anyone who relies on a wired CarPlay setup will find this to be a suitable option. There’s also an adjustable design for getting the perfect angle.

OneTap features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place using our latest OneTap Technology. Only compatible with the iPhone 13,12 series (*When using a Case, Use only with Mag safe Compatible Cases). OneTap Technology securely holds even the larger iPhone 13, 12 models (iPhone 13,12 Pro Max). Extended swing arm allowing for maximum air flow from the vent. Convenient Magnetic organizer for storing your Lightning cable. Adjustable mount to optimize viewing angles.

