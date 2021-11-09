Logitech’s popular MX Anywhere 3 Mouse comes bundled with a $40 gift card for $80

Dell currently offers the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Compact Mouse bundled with a $40 Dell eGift Card for $79.99 shipped. While that’s retail price on the mouse, the added $40 in credit gives you 50% back to spend on a future purchase. The last time we saw this mouse go on sale was back in July, where it hit $65. Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 arrives as the brand’s most low-profile and compact mouse yet. Alongside the ability to be used on any surface, other notable features here include up to 70-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and Bluetooth connectivity. Not to mention Logitech FLOW support for pairing with multiple devices at a time.

Opt for the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Mouse for $51 at Amazon to save some extra cash. As the previous-generation model of the featured peripheral, this one still packs the same anywhere functionality for being used on a variety of surfaces, but isn’t quite as featured-packed otherwise. There’s no USB-C charging here or FLOW control here, though the more affordable price may be more than enough to justify the compromise. This also means you won’t have to worry about spending the gift card credit, either.

Though if you’d prefer a peripherial that’s a better fit for the battlestation, Razer’s ultra-light Orochi V2 gaming mouse is currently on sale right now, too. This one has dropped down to $49, delivering an all-time low in the process at 30% off the going rate. Sporting an 18K DPI sensor, there’s up to 950-hour battery life alongside a lightweight design.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Compact Mouse features:

Speed, precision, and silence. Effortlessly scroll 1,000 lines at once, and stop on a pixel. Auto-shifts between ratchet and hyper-fast modes. Low-profile design contoured for your hand, with ultra-soft silicone side grips. Built to withstand the bumps and drops of mobile work. Track on virtually any surface, including glass – meaning you can work seamlessly at the desk, at a cafe, even on the couch.

