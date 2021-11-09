Caudabe launches new wireless charging leather AirPods Pro case at $29 (18% off)

Caudabe – a mainstay in our yearly iPhone case roundups – has now expanded its lineup of Apple accessories with its new leather AirPods Pro case. Known as the Crescendo, it, much like some of the Cadaube iPhone 13 cases, wraps your precious Apple earbuds case in a protective shell with a supple leather finish. Unlike some of the high-quality leather leather AirPods Pro cases out there, this one sits with a digestible $35 price tag that just got even more affordable. Head below for a closer look.

Caudabe leather AirPods Pro case

The new case features an overall minimalist design with a few nice accents and that in supple, top-grain leather treatment for a touch of luxury (at not-so luxury pricing). If the leather finish here is anything like its iPhone cases, and that very much appears to be the case here, you can expect a supple and tumbled leather look that’s both soft to the touch and yet still leaving you with something that feels like leather in your hands.

Resting just beneath the leather is a “rugged polycarbonate shell.” Caudabe says it provides “outstanding protection for everyday drops and tumbles” while barely adding any bulk to the overall footprint of your AirPods Pro case. It is also compatible with wireless charging, despite the dual layer setup here.

The Crescendo leather AirPods Pro case also features a subtle and discretely embossed Caudabe logo on the back. It is designed to sit just atop the setup button on your AirPods Pro case for easy one-touch operation.

Crescendo elevates AirPods protection the Caudabe way. Wrapped in supple, top-grain leather and combined with a rugged polycarbonate shell, Crescendo adds the perfect touch of sophistication and protection.

Best of all, Caudabe’s new Crescendo case comes in at $35 and is currently on sale for $29 via the official site.

9to5Toys’ Take

Caudabe has always made attractive Apple gear accessories at relatively affordable price tags. While you can certainly find something similar for less, like these $17+ Native Union models with “genuine Italian leather,” Caudabe is now offering another high-quality solution for folks looking to wrap their AirPods Pro case in that nice tumbled leather look.

