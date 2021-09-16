Caudabe brings MagSafe to its most popular designs in new iPhone 13 case collection

The new Caudabe iPhone 13 case lineup has now landed with prices starting from $25. The brand is best known for its minimalist approach and has now infused some of its most popular designs with new MagSafe-ready arrays for full compatibility with the growing range of magnetic accessories out there. The new Caudabe iPhone 13 case lineup is now ready for pre-order on the official site and you can get even more details down below.

New Caudabe iPhone 13 case lineup

The new Caudabe iPhone 13 case lineup continues the brand’s focus on clean, minimalist designs. Focusing on business-class and more professional-looking colorways (black, gray, white, blue), the brand is also introducing a new “Ultraviolet” option, but it has yet to surface online.

From there, you’ll find some of its most popular designs, namely the Sheath and Synthesis models, have now been injected with MagSafe-compatible features so fans of the brand can make use of all the magnetic accessories out there.

You’ll find some details on the more popular models in the lineup below, and here are some quick links to each of the new iPhone model offerings: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Caudabe SHEATH + SHEATH (MAGSAFE) from $35

The perfect blend of minimalism and shock absorption. Drop tested to 2m/6.6 ft. Ultra slim and manufactured from ShockLiteTM, a soft, gel-like, flexible polymer with excellent shock absorption. Compatible with wireless charging.

Caudabe LUCID CLEAR from $30

An ultra-slim, crystal-clear case manufactured from the same impact resistant thermoplastic polymer used in bulletproof glass. Lucid Clear is perfect for protecting against everyday drops while showing off your iPhone’s sleek design in stunning clarity.

Caudabe SYNTHESIS (MAGSAFE) from $39

Our most protective case, yet amazingly slim. The fusion of a soft, flexible perimeter manufactured from ShockLiteTM, our shock-absorbing polymer, and a hard, micro-etched, matte back shell. Fully compatible with all MagSafe accessories.

Caudabe iPhone 13 VEIL from $25

Impossibly thin and designed to closely mimic the form and feel of your iPhone. Perfect for the discerning minimalist looking for an ultra thin iPhone 13 Pro Max case to protect against scratches and minor bumps.

Browse through the entire new Caudabe iPhone 13 case lineup right here. Then head over to our master roundup of all of the best iPhone 13 cases and you’ll find even more launch coverage in the list below:

