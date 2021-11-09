Work out at home with this Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike for $350 (Save $150)

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Woot via Amazon is now offering the Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike for $349.99 shipped. Typically fetching $500, you’re looking at $150 in savings alongside the best price since Februray that comes within $30 of the all-time low set once before. Delivering a more affordable at-home exercise experience than the screen-based Peloton-like offerings out there, this indoor bike featues a belt-drive flywheel system with an adjustable resistance. There’s also a built-in LCD monitor which can track RPM cadense alognside other stats on your ride. Head below for more.

Going with this more affordable alternative isn’t going to deliver all of the same features and quality found above, but will mean you can start working out at home for less. At just $256, this YOSUDA offering delivers a similar 35-pound flywheel mechanism, just without being as well-known as the Finer Form offering above.

Then complete your at-home workout routine by picking up the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker. Straping this smart wearable to your wrist means you’ll be able to monitor all of the progress from workouts, as well as check in on heart rate, SpO2, and more. Plus, it is currently down to a new Amazon low at $100.

Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike features:

The new and improved Finer Form Indoor Spin Bike is perfect for the spin enthusiast who wants to enjoy solid, vigorous workouts from the convenience of their home. We’ve listened to our customers and lowered the resistance at the lowest settings to give you better recovery time and a smoother “free ride” setting during your workouts. Built from high-grade, reinforced steel, Finer Form is proud to call our bikes “gym-quality”. With heavy duty cranks, and a 35 pound Magnet Drive system, you’ll enjoy a smooth, high-energy ride from an indoor cycling bike.

