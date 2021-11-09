Work out at home with this Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike for $350 (Save $150)

-
AmazonSports-Fitness
Save $150 $350

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Woot via Amazon is now offering the Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike for $349.99 shipped. Typically fetching $500, you’re looking at $150 in savings alongside the best price since Februray that comes within $30 of the all-time low set once before. Delivering a more affordable at-home exercise experience than the screen-based Peloton-like offerings out there, this indoor bike featues a belt-drive flywheel system with an adjustable resistance. There’s also a built-in LCD monitor which can track RPM cadense alognside other stats on your ride. Head below for more.

Going with this more affordable alternative isn’t going to deliver all of the same features and quality found above, but will mean you can start working out at home for less. At just $256, this YOSUDA offering delivers a similar 35-pound flywheel mechanism, just without being as well-known as the Finer Form offering above.

Then complete your at-home workout routine by picking up the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker. Straping this smart wearable to your wrist means you’ll be able to monitor all of the progress from workouts, as well as check in on heart rate, SpO2, and more. Plus, it is currently down to a new Amazon low at $100.

Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike features:

The new and improved Finer Form Indoor Spin Bike is perfect for the spin enthusiast who wants to enjoy solid, vigorous workouts from the convenience of their home. We’ve listened to our customers and lowered the resistance at the lowest settings to give you better recovery time and a smoother “free ride” setting during your workouts. Built from high-grade, reinforced steel, Finer Form is proud to call our bikes “gym-quality”. With heavy duty cranks, and a 35 pound Magnet Drive system, you’ll enjoy a smooth, high-energy ride from an indoor cycling bike.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-Bike features a compact frame...
Travel 100+ miles per charge with $200 off the HyperScr...
This 296Wh portable power station has 60W USB-C, dual 1...
Anne Klein watches up to 60% off at Amazon from $25 Pri...
Home Depot continues the early Black Friday deals with ...
Nintendo eShop and Xbox gift cards now 10% off ahead of...
Amazon now offers $99 or more off Bowflex’s popul...
WD Blue 1TB SN550 NVMe M.2 Internal SSD hits Amazon low...
Show More Comments