Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker sees 33% discount to new Amazon low of $100

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $99.95 shipped. Down from $150, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low with 33% in savings attached. This is also only the second offer at the retailer and $30 below our previous mention. Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s latest fitness trackers, sporting a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Update 11/8 @ 8:43 AM: Amazon is offering the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $119 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Down from $180, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and coming in at just $4 above the 2021 low, beating our last mention by $25.

At its usual retail price, Fitbit Luxe is already one of the more compelling models on the market for bringing a fitness tracker to your wrist, let alone with the steep discount above. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make out for less, as the Wyze Band Fitness Tracker at $32 is an easy recommendation with a similar, albeit less premium design.

Speaking of ways to wrap a new fitness tracker around your wrist, we’re still tracking one of the best prices yet on the Amazon Halo Band. Delivering your usual fitness tracking features alongside wellness monitoring and more, you can currently save 25% while dropping the price to $75.

Fitbit Luxe features:

See how jewelry gets smart with a tracker that doubles as a timeless accessory and features a vibrant color display. Get better sleep to power your days with sleep tracking and sleep Score in the Fitbit app. Feel a Buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones, while you earn active zone minutes. Maximize your exercise, understand resting heart rate trends and better estimate calorie burn with 24/7 Heart rate tracking.

