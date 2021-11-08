Take up to 50% off these Razer gaming headsets starting at just $40 shipped

Amazon now offers Razer’s BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset for $79.99 shipped. Down from a going rate of $100, you can save a solid 20% today and match the lowest price we’ve ever tracked from this retailer. Sporting dual 50mm triforce titanium drivers, Razer’s iconic BlackShark V2 brings more than just hi-fi listening to your gaming setup. You’ll also find a detachable Hyperclear cardioid microphone here so you can communicate with teammates or a streaming audience. Other notable features include THX 7.1 surround sound, spatial audio, and memory foam ear cups imbued with cooling gel for “all-day comfort.” You can take a peek at all of these features and more in our hands-on review, then hit the jump to keep reading.

Looking for something a little more budget-friendly? We’re also tracking some impressive 50% savings on Razer’s Kraken headset down to only $39.99, marking a new Amazon low. These also sport a set of 50mm drivers with 7.1-channel surround and spatial audio, so you can keep tabs on enemies around every corner. And while this noise-isolating mic doesn’t quite keep up with Razer’s HyperClear model, you’ll still find gel-infused ear cups and on-unit audio controls rounding out the features here.

You’ll find even more deals on gaming mice, keyboards, and more in our dedicated guide. There, you’ll find tons of savings like Razer’s Orochi V2 ultra-lightweight gaming mouse at the all-time low from $49 shipped. This one packs a 16K DPI optical sensor on the incredibly light 60-gram form factor, so it’s bound to help you pull ahead of the competition, all for 30% off what you’d typically score it for.

More on Razer’s BlackShark V2 headset:

THX 7.1 Surround Sound Capable: Provides industry-leading audio realism for in-game immersion by providing accurate spatial audio information beyond standard 7.1 surround sound directional cues

Triforce Titanium 50mm High-End Sound Drivers: Outfitted with cutting-edge, 50mm drivers divided into 3 parts for individual tuning of highs, mids, and lows

All-Day Comfort: Oval, cooling gel-infused cushions that prevent overheating and pressure build-up

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!