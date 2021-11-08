Save up to $100 on Ninja’s NeverStick cookware sets and Everyday Pans from $64 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 8-piece Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized Cookware Set for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $300 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $50 off, this set is now matching the Amazon all-time low at up to $100 off the going rate. This is matching our previous mention on the 8-piece set and the lowest price we can find. The NeverStick tech joins oven-safe designs (up to 500-degrees), ergonomic stainless steel handles, and the heavy-gauge 4.5mm aluminum base. This metal utensil-safe cookware set includes a series of frying pans as well as a stock pot and more with glass lids and a 13-mm-thick stainless steel rim “to prevent splatter, and lock in moisture.” Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More Ninja cookware deals below.

More Ninja cookware deals:

While we are upgrading the kitchen arsenal, you’ll want to head over to today’s air fryer roundup for deals on dedicated cookers starting from just $32 shipped. This can be a simple and easy way to prepare side dishes and snacks for the holidays with up to 50% in savings to be had. You can browse through the deals right here and head over to our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Ninja Foodi NeverStick Cookware Set:

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Cookware will NEVER stick, chip, or flake. NeverStick cookware is created at a max temperature of 30,000°F. Traditional nonstick cookware is created at a max temperature of 900°F, so they can rapidly lose nonstick.

NeverStick Technology ensures the extremely durable, textured Ninja exclusive nonstick coating is metal-utensil safe and enables excellent food release day after day without sticking.

Lids, handles, and nonstick coating are all oven safe up to 500°F. Easily go from stovetop to oven to finish cooking meats, brown toppings, or bake like you can in cast iron.

