Staples Black Friday ad 2021: Apple Watch SE $50 off, AirPods Pro $179, more

Today, we’re getting a first look at the Staples Black Friday 2021 ad. As just a teaser of the full catalog of holiday-caliber deals, the first two pages of the upcoming flier have been unveiled and certainly make up for the lack of quantity with some quality offers. Headlined by notable savings on Apple Watch SE, AirPods Pro, and M1 iPad Pro, you can get a closer look at what to expect down below.

Up until now, we’ve really been waiting on this year’s more eye-catching tech discounts to be announced. While there have been plenty of ads showcased so far for Black Friday 2021, most have been focused on home goods and the like. Staples is changing that today with the announcement of its own catalog, well, the first two pages, that is.

Hoping to string out the hype for all of the Black Friday 2021 festivities for yet another week, Staples has now unveiled what will surely be its most popular discounts. Spanning everything from Apple devices to gaming gear and more, there are some pretty sizable markdowns in the measly two-page digital flier. Not limited to just Black Friday proper, the deals in the ad will be available from November 21 through November 27.

Leading the way is a $50 discount on Apple Watch SE in both 40mm and 44mm sizes. This will be limited to the Space Gray model, but those who like the color will be able to score the best price of the year on Apple’s more affordable wearable.

Unfortunately for those hoping to tackle all of their shopping from the comfort of their couches, one of the disappointing aspects of Staples’ Black Friday plans for 2021 is that you’ll have to shop in-store for the ad’s best deals. That includes the Apple Watch SE pricing as well as a series of other Apple markdowns.

Here’s some other notable deals that Staples is highlighting ahead of time:

HP 27″ Curved LED Monitor, $189.99 (save $100) Available online and in store

Lenovo Ideapad 5i Laptop with Intel® Core i7 Processor, $649.99 (Save $250) Available online and in store

Emerge Vortex Gaming Chairs, Assorted SKUs, $149.99 (save $50) Available online and in store

Cricut Explore Air 2 Die Cutting Machine, Mint, $169.00 (save $58) Available online and in store

20% off all Cricut and Cricut Joy tools, materials, and accessories Available online and in store

tools, materials, and accessories Assortment and pricing may vary online

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Case, $179.00 (save $70) Available in-store only

(save $70) Apple iPad Pro model, 11″, 128GB, space gray (Gen. 5), $699.99 (save $100) Available online and in select stores

Apple Watch SE Space Gray Models 40MM and 44MM $229-$259 (save $50) Available online and in select stores

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller, Assorted SKUs, $59.99 – $69.99 Available in select stores only







Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!