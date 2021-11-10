TCL’s 4-Series Android/Google TVs see 1-day discounts to new lows from $250

As one of its daily early Black Friday deals, Best Buy is now offering the TCL 65-inch 4-Series 4K Android Smart TV for $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching $650, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $250 in savings to be had while beating our previous mention. This also comes backed by Best Buy’s Black Friday price guarantee. With Android TV at the helm, TCL’s 4-Series TV upgrades the home theater with a 65-inch 4K panel and access to nearly every streaming service you could want. Alongside built-in Google Assistant, there’s also three HDMI ports for plugging in your own gear. Head below for more.

Carrying much of the same savings above over to a smaller unit, Best Buy is also discounting the 43-inch version of TCL’s 4-Series Google TV to $249.99. Down from $350, you’re looking at the very first price cut on top of $100 of extra cash in your pocket. This model arrives with Google TV instead of the Android OS found above, but packs much of the same 4K resolution and streaming access in a smaller package.

And with the big shopping event inching closer, you can scout out all of the different HDTV discounts that have gone live ahead of Thanksgiving week right here. Including the latest from Samsung and Sony to LG, Hisense, and more, you’ll find as much as $800 in savings across various televisions.

TCL 65-inch 4-Series 4K Android Smart TV features:

The 4-Series 4K TCL Android TV delivers stunning Ultra HD picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, as well as endless entertainment with thousands of streaming apps. Watch your entertainment favorites in one place, with seamless access to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes, your cable box, gaming console, and other devices—all from a simple, speedy home screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!