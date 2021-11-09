Holiday 4K TV deals from $300: Samsung HDMI 2.1, Hisense, LG OLED, more up to $802 off

Amazon is now offering the 85-inch Samsung QLED Q70A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV for $1,997.99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $2,800 and currently on sale for $2,000 at Best Buy, today’s deal is $802 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This is a massive 85-inch 4K 120HZ panel with HDR support, built-in Alexa voice commands, and direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services. You’ll also find four HDMI 2.1 jacks, a pair of USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More early Black Friday 4K TV deals below from $300.

More early Black Friday 4K TV deals:

We are also still tracking some big-time offers on Samsung’s 2021 The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs. The gallery-style TVs look brilliant in the living room and are now at new all-time lows on Amazon. You’re looking at up to $800 in savings with several size options ranging from 43-inches up to the larger 75-inch panels. Browse through those offers right here.

More on the Samsung QLED Q70A Series:

Level up with smooth motion for sports, action, movies and more. Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ introduces 120Hz technology that enables fast moving images to be razor sharp, while the ultra-smart Quantum Processor 4K automatically upscales content to beautiful 4K. Next-gen gaming features low lag, Variable Refresh Rate and improves action motion clarity. Warm and cool Dual LED backlights adjust in real time to dial up the contrast, revealing details you otherwise would’ve missed. 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot enriches the picture with billions of lifelike colors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!