Enjoy early holiday savings on Microsoft keyboards, mice, and more at Amazon from $10

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsMicrosoft
From $10 $45.50

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard for $45.50 shipped. Down from $54, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, coming within just $3.50 of the all-time low at Amazon. This keyboard offers a compact form-factor that saves desktop space while also offering a premium experience. The sleek, low-profile design will easily fit in with any desk setup and there’s even a quick access button for emojis and more. You’ll find support for pairing up to three devices and a seamless switching function thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Head below for other great Microsoft deals from just $10.

Microsoft mice deals:

Microsoft keyboard deals:

Other microsoft deals:

Don’t forget that yesterday we took a look at the Microsoft Black Friday ad to see what all it entails. You’ll find details including what discounts to expect, when it will go live, and more. After checking that out, be sure to swing by our dedicated Black Friday 2021 guide for all the ways you can save this holiday season.

More on the Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard:

  • Compact design saves desktop space and allows for close, comfortable mouse position.
  • Optimized key spacing and key travel for fast, fluid typing.
  • Sleek, low-profile design complements any workspace.
  • Expressive input key for quick access to emojis, symbols, and more.
  • Connect up to 3 devices and switch seamlessly between them
  • Connectivity technology: Bluetooth

