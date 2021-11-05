Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 gamepad hits one of the best prices ever from $133 (Reg. $180)

Microsoft is now offering the its Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller for $139.99 shipped. Target RedCard holders can score it for $132.99 shipped. Regularly $180 direct from Microsoft and on Amazon, today’s offer is at least $40 off the going rate, $10 below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. Outside of rare targeted offers, this is the best price we have tracked in 2021 for a new model and one of the lowest ever. The next best option is Amazon’s $129 renewed listing. Compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows 10, this is still the most professional-grade controller in Microsoft’s stable. Customized button configurations, interchangeable thumbsticks and paddle shapes, 40 hours of rechargeable battery life, and USB-C charging highlight the spec sheet. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,600 Best Buy customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.
But if you’re just looking for an extra gamepad for couch co-op and the like, a standard model, current-generation Xbox Wireless Controller might do the trick. Currently starting from $49.50 at Amazon, you can even save a few bucks on these regular $59 or more gamepads right now. Just be sure to check out the new Aqua Shift model as well as our hands-on review for the three Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers.
While we are on the topic of pro-grade gamepads, the new Amazon all-time low on Razer’s customizable Wolverine V2 Chroma Pro Xbox/PC Controller is still live. Now available for $137 shipped, this high-end option features much of the customization you’ll find on the Elite Series 2 as well as Razer’s Chroma lighting and much more. Get all of the details on this one right here.
More on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller:
- Play like a pro with the all new Xbox elite wireless controller series 2
- Tailor the controller with new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes
- Experience limitless customization and exclusive configuration options with the Xbox Accessories app
- Stay in the game for longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life. Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB C cable to play across your Xbox 1 and Windows 10 devices
