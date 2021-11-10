OnePlus 8T beats the advertised Black Friday price with $150 discount to $450 (New low)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked OnePlus 8T 256GB Android Smartphone for $449.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $600, you’re looking at a new all-time low thanks to $150 in savings. This is not only $49 under our previous mention, but also below the advertised Black Friday price. With no 9T coming this year, going with the OnePlus 8T at today’s discounted price is one of the best values in the brand’s lineup of Android handsets. Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, there’s a 6.55-inch 120Hz display, 5G connectivity, and Warp Charge technology. There’s also the bundled Buds Pro which deliver ANC on top of 38-hour playback and a Qi charging case. You can get a closer look at what to expect from the smartphone as well as the earbuds in our reviews, and then head below for more.

With one of the best prices yet on the featured deal, you’ll have plenty of leftover cash to score some added protection for your new handset. That’s why picking up Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor Case at $13 is an easy recommendation with your savings thanks to its slim design that’ll still help keep your new OnePlus 8T scratch-free. Or if you think some extra protection would go a long ways, Spigen’s Tough Armor offering at $17 is worth a look, as well.

Though for an essential add-on in the audio department, this morning saw a rare discount go live on the new OnePlus Buds Pro for $100. Delivering active noise cancellation at the lowest price yet, this is matching the offer we saw once before in a limited flash sale at 33% off.

OnePlus 8T features:

Eliminate charging anxiety with Warp Charge 65. All it takes is a short charge to get you ready for your day. Experience a 6.55” ultra-smooth display, with stunning color accuracy. The OnePlus 8T display refreshes twice as fast as standard displays, making everyday use on the smartphone feel much smoother. Shoot brilliant photos and videos with the 48 MP main camera, a sweeping 16 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 5 MP Macro Lens for portrait mode, and an all-new Monochrome Lens.

