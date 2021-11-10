OnePlus Buds Pro return to all-time low of $100 (Save 33%), more

OnePlus is now offering its new OnePlus Buds Pro in both styles for $99.99 shipped. Down from the usual $150 price tag, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low with 33% in savings to be had. This is only the second time we’ve seen a price this deep, and the last mention was a limited-time flash sale that almost instantly sold out.

OnePlus Buds Pro arrive as the first offerings in its stable rocking active noise cancellation features. Though there’s plenty more to the listening experience than just distraction-free audio, as you’re also looking at fast pairing to OnePlus phones on top of 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package and then head below.

Those who might be considering the latest Android smartphones from OnePlus can also save on bundles with both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. Right now, picking up both the smartphones and earbuds can save you as much as $219. Dive into the landing pages for either of the two devices here, which breaks downs the offers even further.

Now that we’re well into November, the start of a new month is seeing the launch of pre-Black Friday discounts like the markdown above. There are already plenty of ways to save ahead of the massive shopping event at the end of the month, most of which come backed by a price guarantee for some added assurance you’re getting the best deal of the holiday season. Check out everything right here.

OnePlus Buds Pro features:

Hear the Unheard. Unleash the beats with OnePlus Buds Pro, premium earbuds built to provide a premium audio experience. Packed with power noise cancelling technology, a unique OnePlus audio experience, a long-lasting battery, and seamless connectivity across your devices, the OnePlus Buds Pro are ready to provide a seamless and burdenless audio experience.

