Anker’s new magnetic ring accessory brings MagSafe to any iPhone 13 case

Today, Anker is launching a new way to outfit an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 with MagSafe, thanks to its magnetic ring. Adhering to the back of any case, the accessory can convert a typical case for either of Apple’s latest handsets into a MagSafe-enabled one.

Anker’s magnetic ring brings MagSafe to any case

After seeing Spigen launch its own way to bring MagSafe support to any case earlier in the week, Anker is now getting in on the action with its own accessory. With a name that rolls off the tongue, the Anker 310 Magnetic Ring lets you upgrade any case that may otherwise lack support for Apple’s unique magnetic standard.

On top of just magnetically holding your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 in place, the accessory is also capable of lining up the charging features of MagSafe. While it may vary from case to case, Anker does note that covers on the thinner side should have no problem being able to pass through MagSafe power.

With what is essentially just a circular magnetic, Anker’s MagSafe Ring features an adhesive on one side that allows it to be stuck onto a variety of different cases. You’ll have to adhere it to the outside of a case, so things won’t be flush like a cover with the feature built-in. The brand notes that it is reusable, so you can peel the ring off of one case and re-apply it to another.

To pair with the MagSafe Ring itself, Anker includes a sizing guide in the box to help ensure you can line up the accessory with an iPhone 12 or 13’s internal magnets. It certainly isn’t as elegant of a solution as we’ve seen from the likes of Spigen, which includes a more convenient applicator.

Though the real highlight of the new Anker accessory has to be its price. Clocking in at $7.99 on Amazon right now, the accessory is easily one of the most affordable solutions out there – from a brand name or otherwise.

9to5Toys’ Take:

I’ve been rocking one of Case-Mate’s new iPhone 13 cases lately, and while it is a great design, the lack of MagSafe support makes it hard to want to use every day. While I was already looking forward to testing out the Spigen offering, Anker introducing its own version of the MagSafe Ring is definitely going to change up my plans.

The entry-level pricing really is the biggest selling point here for me, as you’ll be able to bring MagSafe functionality to a preferred case without having to spend as much as just buying a new cover altogether. It likely won’t be the perfect solution, but I am excited to see how this one performs down the line.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!