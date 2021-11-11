Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 13 now down to $44 (Reg. $59)

AT&T is now offering the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $44.25 shipped in two different styles. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $5 under our previous mention and a total of 25% off. Sure this isn’t the just-released model that packs in Apple Find My integration, but these official MagSafe Leather Wallets will deliver much of the same experience otherwise, and for less cash too. Magnetically snapping onto the back of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series handset, each one arrives with a tanned and finished European leather construction with room to hold two different IDs or bank cards in place. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Save even more by looking into this offering from CASETiFY instead. We recently took a hands-on look at the brand’s new MagSafe Wallet, which arrives with similar form and function. Though the one big difference is that there’s a more environmentally-friendly faux leather build that pairs with a more affordable $40 price tag. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review from earlier in the year for a closer look.

Over in our Apple guide, this week has been dishing out a collection of Black Friday-worthy discounts across the latest AirPods, accessories for your iPad Pro, and more. Though an easy standout would have to be the AirPods 2 discount, which drops them to just $89.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand.Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a Clear or Silicone Case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The Leather Wallet is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

