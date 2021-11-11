Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger is a little more affordable at new low of $90 (Save $39)

Daily Steals is currently offering the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $89.99 shipped when code SBDSMSFE has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $129, Apple’s much-maligned charger has been a tough price to swallow even for those deeply invested in the ecosystem. Today’s discount certainly helps with that, delivering a new all-time low at $39 off the going rate while beating our previous mention by $7.

Bringing MagSafe into a 2-in-1 package that’s as convenient for a streamlined nightstand charging setup as it is for taking on-the-go, MagSafe Duo can refuel your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 at 15W speeds. There’s also a built-in Apple Watch charging puck which can pop out to charge your wearable in Nightstand mode. While compatibility with iPhone 13 Pro isn’t up to the usual execution we’d expect from Apple, MagSafe Duo will work with both the latest and previous-generation handsets. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

On the other hand, Apple’s standard official MagSafe charger provides a more affordable option for refueling your iPhone 13. Currently marked down to $34, you’ll save some cash while still being able to take advantage of 15W charging speeds.

Speaking of MagSafe discounts, this morning also saw a new all-time low go live on yet another one of Apple’s first-party accessories. Right now, you can pair your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 with Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet while it has been marked down to a new all-time low of $44. That’s a pretty sizable amount of savings from the usual $59 price tag and a great chance to finally grab the accessory for your setup.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger features:

The MagSafe Duo charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, wireless charging case for AirPods, and other Qi certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger, and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly, so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

