Strap the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch on your wrist at a new 2021 low of $112

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $111.92 shipped. Having dropped from $180, you’re looking at a new 2021 low that has only been beaten once before back in the summer of last year. With 38% in savings, this is also $7 under our previous mention, as well. Featuring up to 6-days of battery life per charge, Fitbit Versa 2 packs all of the fitness monitoring capabilities you’d expect like keeping tabs on burned calories, sleep tracking, and more. With Alexa built-in, you’ll be able to summon up Amazon voice assistant while on runs or working out. While this isn’t the latest and greatest from Fitbit, there is plenty of value to be had from this now even more affordable fitness tracker. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable solutions go, the Fitbit Luxe is a great option that’ll still get you in the brand’s stable of fitness trackers for less. Also on sale right now, the 33% discount has delivered a new all-time low of $100. Though whether getting the latest fitness band for only $12 less than the now previous-generation smartwatch is worth skipping out on the larger display is up to you.

Otherwise, go dive into this ongoing Garmin sale at Amazon. Delivering a series of notable price cuts across a wide range of the brand’s fitness companions, you’re looking at some of the best discounts this year on solar-powered wearables, more premium offerings, and more from $130.

Fitbit Versa 2 features:

Reach your fitness goals with this Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch. The bright touch display and simple interface make it easy to check notifications and use applications, and Amazon Alexa integration lets you navigate using voice commands. This Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch includes a variety of fitness tracking features that help you get the most out of your workouts.

