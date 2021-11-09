Save up to $150 on Garmin smartwatches: Solar Surf $397, fēnix 6X Pro $650, more from $130

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers, with the Instinct Solar Surf leading the way at $397. Shipping is free across the board. Down from $450, you’re looking at a rare discount overall with $53 in savings while also marking the second-best price of the year. Here you’ll find Garmin’s signature rugged form-factor alongside a novel solar-powered design to standout from other smartwatches on the market, be it in the brand’s stable or the competition. This model in particular lives up to the Surf name with a 100-meter waterproof rating. Plus, there’s an array of sensors like GPS, altimeter, compass, and more on top of its heart rate and fitness tracking features to round out the 24-day battery life. Head below for more from $130.

Garmin smartwatches on sale at Amazon:

If you’re more of a Fitbit fan, we have you covered with some equally-notable markdowns on the brand’s latest wearables. Leading the way is a new Amazon low on the Fitbit Luxe that just went live yesterday at $100. Though you’ll also be able to save on the flagship Sense Advanced Smartwatch at $199 and more.

Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatch features:

Do what you love, longer with Instinct Solar Surf Edition. This rugged GPS surf Watch boasts solar charging, giving incredible battery life, and is water-rated to 100 meters. Dedicated surf features such as tide data and a surfing activity help you make the most of every wave. Multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) help you track in more challenging environments than with GPS alone.

