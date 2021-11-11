Target now offers Lovevery Montessori toys that are perfect for holiday gifting

The holiday season is right around the corner and if you have a child on our list this year, you will want to check out the Target x Lovevery collection. In case you’re not familiar with Lovevery, the brand is designed by experts for you childs developing brain. The collection is full of montessori toys and a play gym. This line features 18 items with prices ranging from $9 all the way up to $141. Another great thing to know is that the toys are built to last with harvested wood, organic cotton, nontoxic paint, and baby-safe plastics. The entire collection is also gender neutral. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Target Lovevery collection.

CEO of Lovevery states, “As a Target shopper myself, bringing Lovevery products to the Target community has been a long-time dream. We want more families to have the opportunity to give Lovevery a try. There’s so much

information out there, and doing all the research can feel overwhelming. Bringing our stage-based approach to Target—as well as free helpful content—makes it possible for moreof you to touch, see, and experience our support system firsthand.”

0-6 Month Lovevery Toys

One of the best-selling items in this collection is the Play Gym. I personally used this gym with my daughter and I would highly recommend. This gym has everything you need for a play mat and activity gym. You’ll find that it has option for teething, visual pictures, and even a cover to use as a tent. This would make a fantastic gift idea and it’s priced at $140.

6-12 Month Toys

Another great option for a baby that’s aged 6-12 months, is the Hide and Drop Box Baby Toy. It’s said that, “the Montessori-inspired wooden drop box combines lots of lessons into one toy so your baby can begin to problem-solve at a young age.” This is also a great option for hand eye coordination, too. This drop box is priced at $25.

12-24 Month Toys

A block set is always a good gift idea for the holiday season for kids. The Lovevery Block Set features 70 pieces and is priced at $91. This block set allows your child to build a car, make a domino trail, sort shapes, learn new colors, thread blocks, and play pretend. It’s a great option for kids up to 4 years and comes with a storage box to make it easy to put away.

