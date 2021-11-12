Battlefield 2042 now available to play in early access ahead of launch next week

While the official launch of Battlefield 2042 is next week, EA Play and Play pro members as well as those who pre-ordered the Gold or Ultimate editions of the game can dive in as early as today. We recently got a firsthand look at the gameplay during a press review event and found it to be a very compelling and fun experience, despite a few bugs that still need to be patched. Early access isn’t all those who pre-order or have EA Play will get, so we break down all the features and benefits that jumping into Battlefield 2042 early will bring.

Here’s how you can play Battlefield 2042 early

If you want to get into Battlefield 2042 early, then there are four main ways to play the game ahead of time. The easiest for all will be with an EA Play membership, which is part of Xbox Game Pass for PC and Game Pass Ultimate. This allows you to play up to 10 hours of the game ahead of the launch next week and carry your progress over to the full release.

On top of that, EA Play Pro members, which is a separate fee of $15 per month or $99 per year, will be able to enjoy the Ultimate Edition of Battlefield 2042 as long as the membership is valid. Honestly, that’s a fantastic deal since the Ultimate Edition of the game costs $110, which is more than you’d pay for 12 months of EA Play Pro, which also includes access to dozens of other EA games that are released throughout the year.

The third and fourth options are only available to people who have pre-ordered the Gold and Ultimate Editions of the game on any platform. If you don’t have access to a PC, then EA Play Pro isn’t an option for you, and the 10-hour time limit as part of the regular EA Play tier might not be enough. For this, at $89.99 or $109.99 you can pre-order the Gold and Ultimate Editions of Battlefield 2042 and start playing as soon as today, a full week ahead of the official launch.

Now, the Gold and Ultimate Editions don’t just bring early access to the party, but also some additional, exclusive content. Gold Edition owners will also get access to the Year 1 Pass, which has four new Specialists, four Battle Passes, and three skin bundles. Picking up the Ultimate Edition also adds the Midnight Ultimate Bundle, Official Digital Artbook, and Exclusive Digital Soundtrack.

Those who are lucky enough to join EA Play or Play Pro also have some exclusive features waiting for them. At launch, you’ll get the Fatal Friend Melee Takedown. In December, the Icebreaker vehicle skin becomes available. January brings the Cap’em weapon charm, while February delivers the Russian Engineering SVK weapon skin. More rewards will be released throughout the year for EA Play members, so be sure to keep an eye on that.

It’s nice to see that both EA Play and Play Pro members can enjoy Battlefield 2042 early. I was fully expecting it to be limited to Play Pro, but seeing that it’s available for both memberships is great. Plus, the fact that it’s quite easy to access the game a full week early and get quite a few benefits at the same time? I’m excited to dive in.

I’ll be enjoying the game over the weekend, playing a lot of Portal mode for sure. It’s been quite a while since I’ve been this excited for a Battlefield game, but seeing how much DICE and EA has put into 2042 has me ready to play. Will you be joining the ranks of Battlefield 2042 early with me? Sound off in the comments below or over on Twitter @pcamp96

