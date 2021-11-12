Xbox Design Lab now offers metallic finishes and rubber grips for your custom Xbox controller

Microsoft took to its official Xbox Wire today to announce some new design elements for creators making use of its custom Xbox controller editor, Xbox Design Lab. Users can now employ rubberized grip customizations alongside a series of new colorways for accents as well the return of metallic finishes. Just keep in mind, it takes three or four weeks for your custom design to ship, so you might want to jump in as soon as possible if you’re looking for holiday delivery here. Head below for more details.

New custom Xbox controller Xbox Design Lab updates

After being temporarily shuttered to accommodate the new Xbox Series X-era gamepads and more, Microsoft relaunched its custom Xbox controller maker in June of this year with 18 different color options alongside a host of other detailed customizations. However, the bespoke controller design elements just got even deeper with the reintroduction of rubberized grips, metallic finishes, and more.

In addition to what was already available in the newly launched Xbox Design Lab, the custom Xbox controller editor also now offers black rubberized grips that are available on both the back and sides of your gamepad as well as what Microsoft refers to as “new “Inspired by” controller designs “from Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5, and Riders Republic to get your customization journey started.”

From there you’ll find 19 new metallic finish colors for the D-pad and triggers alongside three new color options for controller parts. Here’s a breakdown for all of the new options courtesy of Microsoft:

Black rubberized grips available on both the back case and side grips for added comfort and control

19 new metallic finish colors for D-Pads and Triggers including: Sterling Silver, Pewter Silver, Gunmetal Silver, Abyss Black, Retro Pink, Deep Pink, Oxide Red, Zest Orange, Gold, Electric Volt, Velocity Green, Glacier Blue, Dragonfly Blue, Mineral Blue, Photon Blue, Midnight Blue, Regal Purple, Nocturnal Green, and Warm Gold

3 new color options for controller parts Introducing Dragonfly Blue Military Green has been updated to Nocturnal Green providing a richer earth color Electric Green has been updated to Velocity Green bringing this in line with the iconic Xbox color



9to5Toys’ Take

Now, you’re clearly paying premium to create your own custom Xbox controller. They start at $69.99, depending how detailed your design gets of course, which is well above the starting $55 price you’ll find on the standard-edition Xbox Wireless gamepads via Amazon. But if you’re looking to score your own bespoke Xbox controller, Xbox Design Lab is easily the best way to do that, and it just got even better.

Each controller is made to order and will be delivered within 3 to 4 weeks of placing your order. In addition to the new features detailed above, you can customize the controller body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, ABXY buttons, and View Menu Share buttons. You can also add laser engraving with a custom 16-character message.

