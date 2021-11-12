Samsung’s 120-inch The Premiere 4K Projector plunges to Amazon low of $2,288 (Reg. $3,500)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Projector for $2,288 shipped. Note: Stock is starting to sell out. With a typical price of $3,500 at Samsung and others, today’s deal shaves $1,212 off and newly marks the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. For further comparison, the lowest price we have ever tracked across all retailers is $1,998. Create a home theater experience that the whole family will enjoy this holiday season with Samsung’s premium 4K projector. The Premiere launched last year and not only creates a 120-inch UHD picture, but also boasts an integrated 2.2-channel sound system. Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby are all on board, allowing you to easily control your smart home and so much more. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports, Ethernet, optical audio, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars at Samsung. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

While you’re at it, why not use a bit of today’s savings to dramatically overhaul the look of your living room with Modway’s Render Mid-Century Modern Stand at $207 shipped? This low-profile unit will pair nicely with your new Samsung projector and offers up storage space for games consoles and more.

Speaking of home theater-related deals, earlier today we spotted a batch of Hisense’s 2021 ULED 120Hz Android TVs as low as $300. Savings offered take as much as $250 off, making this an excellent time to strike. For more deals like this, be sure to check our our dedicated TV and home theater guides. Also be sure to keep an eye on our list of Black Friday promotions right here.

Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Projector features:

Cutting edge laser technology and 4K resolution deliver cinema like picture and contrast with 2200 lumens

Go beyond Smart TV with next gen apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate the Projector watching experience

This compact projector can turn any room into a home theater. Ultra Short Throw technology allows for product placement within inches of any wall to seamlessly blend into your space

