Hisense 2021 U8G ULED 120Hz Android TVs now $250 off, much more from $300

Amazon now offers the Hisense 55-inch U8G 4K Smart Android TV for $749.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,000, you’re looking at $250 in savings as well as a new all-time low that’s $99 under our previous mention. You can also score the 65-inch model for $1,094.99. Bringing Android TV to the center of your home theater, this 2021 release from Hisense arrives with 1,500 nits of peak brightness that pairs nicely with Dolby Vision HDR. Alongside a 120Hz refresh rate, there’s an HDMI 2.1 port to match (as well as three standard inputs) as well as all of the built-in access to streaming services and other content. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head below for all of the other Hisense Android TV deals live ahead of the holidays.

Hisense U7G TV deals:

Hisense U6G TV deals:

Hisense A6G TV deals:

And with the big shopping event inching closer, you can scout out all of the different HDTV discounts that have gone live ahead of Thanksgiving week right here. Including the latest from Samsung and Sony to LG, Hisense, and more, you’ll find as much as $800 in savings across various televisions.

Hisense U8G 55-inch 4K Android TV features:

Let’s start with a quick round up. This is the best all-round TV. Hands down. Movies, gaming, sports… it’ll handle anything you can throw at it and look great doing it (try not to actually throw stuff, it’s just a figure of speech). No surprise when it’s got 4K resolution, Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, 120Hz native panel, Full Array Local Dimming Zones, anti-glare panel and powerful 1,500 nit peak brightness. What does all that mean? It’s like gazing at the sun melting into the Mediterranean Sea from Ibiza’s coolest bars.

