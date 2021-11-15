Score a Chromecast with Google TV and 1-month Sling subscription for $35

Sling is now heading into the holiday season with quite the compelling way to score one of the recent Chromecast with Google TV on sale. Right now, you can pick up a 1-month subscription to Sling TV with the latest Google streaming media player starting at $35 shipped when choosing either of the Sling Orange or Blue plans. Typically you’d pay $50 for the device, with the added subscription running you $35. So today’s offer saves you $50 while also beating the expected Black Friday discount on the streamer, which will drop to $40. Just remember to cancel the subscription at the end of the first month to avoid it auto-renewing. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Google’s latest streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback of all your favorite content, be it from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch. And with the Sling TV subscription thrown in, you’ll have even more TV to enjoy.

If you’d prefer to go with a streaming media player from Amazon instead, right now we’re tracking discounts across its entire lineup of Fire TV devices. Ranging from the just-released Fire TV Max which arrives with Wi-Fi 6 for the first time to the entry-level models from $18, you’re looking at the best prices yet on the home theater upgrades at up to 50% off.

Chromecast with Google TV features:

Chromecast with Google TV brings you the entertainment you love, in up to 4K HDR. Get personal recommendations from your subscriptions – all in one place. No jumping between apps to decide what to watch. Enjoy the entertainment you love in up to 4K HDR. Seamlessly browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV app, Peacock, HBO Max and many more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!