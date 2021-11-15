Home Depot takes up to $100 off DEWALT ATOMIC Compact tools and combo kits

As a continuation of its early Black Friday sale, Home Depot is now discouting its latest selection of DEWALT ATOMIC Compact tools and bundles. Delivering as much as $100 in savings, these are some of the first markdowns across the board and drop to new all-time lows or return to the best prices we’ve tracked. Shipping is free across the lot, and there is also the option to go pickup in-store at no additional cost. Ranging from single tool starter kits at $99 to more comprehensive packages, you’re looking at some of DEWALT’s most versatile tools for use at home with interchangeable 20V batteries and compact designs to help out with all of those DIY improvement tasks that are sure to build up over the winter. Everything comes well-reviewed, and you can head below for all of our top picks.

Notable DEWALT ATOMIC Compact tool deals:

Alongside all of today’s DEWALT discounts, don’t forget that Home Depot is carrying those early Black Friday savings over to a collection of other tools, grills, home goods, and more ahead of the holiday madness. Perfect for locking in some of those early gifts, you’ll want to shop the entire sale right here.

DEWALT ATOMIC 20V MAX Combo Kit features:

This 20-Volt MAX Brushless Compact 2-Tool Combo Kit includes 1 cordless Drill/Driver, 1 cordless Impact Driver, two 20-Volt MAX Lithium Ion Batteries, 1 charger, and a carrying bag. The DEWALT ATOMIC Compact Series of power tools pack more punch in a smaller size to make your DIY projects quicker and easier. At only 5.1 in. front to back, the cordless Impact Driver features a high-performance brushless motor that delivers 1700 in./lbs. of torque and 3 LED lights to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!