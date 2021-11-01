Find DEWALT, Milwaukee, RYOBI, and more in Home Depot’s early Black Friday sale

Home Depot is kicking off its own early Black Friday 2021 sale today with a collection of markdowns across just about every product category from tools to furniture and more. Shipping is free across the board and you can even take advantage of in-store pickup to get those gifts wrapped up ahead of the holiday rush. Throughout the sale you’ll find all of the top brands ranging from DEWALT and Milwaukee to Makita, RIDGID, and more, this sale is a perfect way to check some of those weekend warriors off your list or just score some deep off-season savings on gear for your DIY kit. Everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings and you can find all of our top picks below.

Home Depot early Black Friday sale highlights:

All of the major retailers have gotten in on the Black Friday savings so far, with Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg electing to launch early holiday shopping events of their own.

DEWALT ATOMIC 20V Drill/Driver features:

This 20-Volt MAX Brushless Compact Drill/Driver kit includes two 20-Volt MAX Lithium Ion Batteries, a charger, and a carrying bag. At only 6.3 in. front to back, this cordless drill/driver features a high-performance brushless motor that delivers 340 unit watts outs (UWO). It’s 25% more compact yet has 13% more power than previous cordless power drill models. The drill/driver also features an ergonomic design for balance and easier tool control, an LED light to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces, and a removable belt hook. This cordless drill/driver set is backed by a DEWALT 3-year limited warranty so you can buy with confidence.

