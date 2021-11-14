Outfit your battlestation before the holidays with up to 50% off Razer gaming gear from $30

Amazon is rolling out a new series of early holiday discounts today across a wide range of Razer PC gaming accessories, workstation peripherals, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless Keyboard at $179.99. Down from $230, today’s offer is good for a $50 price cut, comes within $10 of our previous mention from earlier in the year, and is one of the best discounts otherwise. As one of Razer’s latest gaming keyboards, the Black Widow V3 Pro sports its Green Mechanical switches that pair with Chroma RGB lighting and a metal top plate. On top of Bluetooth, you can also choose from HyperSpeed Wireless and USB-C connectivity. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $30.

Other highlights from the Razer sale:

Though if you’re in the market for a new gaming rig to pair with any of the discounted accessories above, Razer’s new Book 13 laptop is certainly worth a look. Right now, it has returned to the Amazon all-time low of $1,199, delivering $401 in savings to give you a portable gaming machine.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard features:

The name that started it all returns to reassert its dominance. Feel the difference with the Razer BlackWidow V3—backed by a legacy as the first and most iconic mechanical gaming keyboard, and armed with new, improved features including our world-renowned switches.

