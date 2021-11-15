Upgrade your setup with NZXT’s H510i ATX case or Kraken all-in-one coolers from $90

Amazon is offering the NZXT H510i Mid-Tower ATX Computer Case in Black/Red and Black for $89.99 shipped. Down from normal going rates of around $100, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked. This case features an updated I/O on its top panel, including USB-C this time around. Plus, you’ll find typical USB-A and audio jacks on top as well. The vertical GPU mount that’s supported allows you to easily show off your fancy graphics card once you’re able to find one. On top of that, there’s extra cable management and the included Smart Device V2 that allows NZXT’s CAM software to control RGB lights and fans. Head below for additional deals.

More NZXT gear deals:

Don’t forget about the large Razer sale that we found over the weekend with prices from $30. There’s up to 50% in savings available with discounts on a wide-ranging amount of products from the peripheral company. You’ll find the Blackwidow V3 Pro Wireless Keyboard down to $180, which is down from its $230 going rate and marks one of the best discounts that we’ve tracked all-time.

More on the NZXT H510i Case:

NEW FEATURES: Front I/O USB Type-C Port, Vertical GPU Mount, Tempered glass side panel with single screw installation, and upgraded Smart Device V2

SMART DEVICE V2: Includes a faster microprocessor for NZXT CAM-powered control of two RGB lighting channels and three fan channels that support either voltage regulated or PWM fans.

VERTICAL GPU MOUNTING: Show off your graphic card with a built-in mounting bracket for installing your GPU vertically *PCIe riser card not included

