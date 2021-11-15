TCL’s ultra-affordable 10 SE Smartphone is now even more so at $127.50 (Reg. $180)

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its unlocked TCL 10 SE Android Smartphone for $127.49 shipped in one of two colors. Normally fetching $180, this already quite affordable handset is now 29% off and matching the all-time low set only twice before. This is also the lowest we’ve seen since July. Having launched earlier this year, the TCL 10 SE is a notable smartphone for holding yourself over until it’s time to go with a flagship, or just getting a family member in on the Android game for less. Its 6.52-inch V-Notch display pairs with a triple-sensor camera array around back as well as fingerprint scanner, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. Head below for more.

For just $8, you might as well slap on a screen protector and clear case to help protect your new handset. This accessory bundle makes for a notable use of your savings, especially if the TCL 10 SE will be serving as someone’s first smartphone.

But then be sure to go load up your new smartphone with all of the best app and game deals that are currently up for the taking in our latest roundup. There’s also some other hardware discounts that await in our Android guide, ranging from more flagship smartphones to tablets and more, all of which you can checkout right here.

TCL 10 SE Smartphone features:

Large Storage Space & Wireless Carrier: The octa-core mobile processor ensures fast operation while the 64GB internal memory gives you enough space to download and install everything you wish to have on your phone. And you can also expand up to 128GB via a microSD card (sold separately). This cellphone is compatible with most of the GSM carriers (such as T-Mobile or AT&T), but is not compatible with CDMA carriers (such as Verizon Wireless, for example).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!