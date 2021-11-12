Best Android app deals of the day: Escapists 1 and 2, Kingdom Two Crowns, more

We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Android game and app deals to head into the weekend with. Alongside a $210 price drop on this OnePlus 9 bundle and these holiday deals on the new Hisense 2021 U8G ULED 120Hz Android TVs, we have now collected all of today’s best Android game and app deals into one handy list for you. Highlights include titles like The Escapists 1 and 2, Kingdom Two Crowns, Worms 2: Armageddon, DISTRAINT 2, Labyrinth of the Witch DX, and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by big-time holiday price drops on the Hisense 2021 U8G ULED 120Hz Android TVs with up to $250 in savings and deals starting from $300 to join the rest of our early Black Friday 4K TV deals. Alongside ongoing offers on OnePlus Buds Pro and the OnePlus 8T smartphone, today we spotted a new bundle offer consisting of the OnePlus 9 with a 48MP Hasselblad sensor and Buds Pro true wireless earbuds at $210 off. Holiday HP Chromebase AiO offers continue today as well as the latest Anker charging and accessory sale from $13, just be sure to hit up this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup as well.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on The Escapists 2:

The Escapists 2 is a hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience that issues the not-so-simple challenge of escaping from prison. Create your own con with hundreds of customisation options, go it alone or conspire with up to 3 of your friends to create the ultimate escape with local multiplayer!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!