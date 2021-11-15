Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 25W USB-C PD Charger $18 (First discount), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 25W USB-C PD Charger for $17.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $22, you’re looking at the very first price cut on this new release at $4 off. Delivering a compact way to refuel your smartphone, this 25W USB-C wall adapter sports a folding plug design that can collapse to sit right in the palm of your hand. At the sale price, it’s a notable way to take advantage of fast charging on a newer iPhone or Android handset that likely didn’t include a charger in the box in the first place.
More smartphone accessories:
- ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount: $25 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- Woot’s 1-day Apple Watch and iPhone sale starts at $120 (Cert. Refurb)
- LISEN Folding Smartphone Stand: $8 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones see early Black Friday discount to $279 (Save $50)
- 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station: $29 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- POWERIVER Wall Tap w/ USB-C: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Score a Chromecast with Google TV and 1-month Sling subscription for $35
- 15W Qi Charging Stand 2-pack: $22 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Baseus 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN II Charging Station: $50 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
- Celebrate Disney+ Day with up to 36% off 50th anniversary iPhone 13 cases, toys, much more
- 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station: $42 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Yummly Smart Magnetic Meat Thermometer drops to $79 ahead of holiday meals (Reg. $130)
- Fitbit’s new Charge 5 goes on sale for the first time with ECG monitoring at $130 (Save $50)
- Addtam 5-outlet Wall Power Strip w. USB-C: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Our exclusive discounts take up to $250 off Garmin’s latest smartwatches, more from $119
- Hercules Tuff 6-Port USB Charging Station: $28 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
If you’ve ever scrambled out the door with your phone’s battery in the red, you know that power is precious, and the faster you can get it, the better. UGREEN 25W PD Fast charger is great if you want to keep your phone’s batteries full as much as possible. It can reduce charging times significantly, giving you more time to use your phone without having to stay near a power socket.
PD3.0 Technology ensures an optimized and rapid safe charging experience, which delivers up to 20W for iPhone. UGREEN 25W PD charger gives your iPhone 13 from 0% to 60% in less than 30Mins. A detachable USB-C to USB-C cable is included in the box, so you can charge your phone from any other USB-C power source such as your computer or a portable battery.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!