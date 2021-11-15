Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 25W USB-C PD Charger $18 (First discount), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 25W USB-C PD Charger for $17.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $22, you’re looking at the very first price cut on this new release at $4 off. Delivering a compact way to refuel your smartphone, this 25W USB-C wall adapter sports a folding plug design that can collapse to sit right in the palm of your hand. At the sale price, it’s a notable way to take advantage of fast charging on a newer iPhone or Android handset that likely didn’t include a charger in the box in the first place.

If you’ve ever scrambled out the door with your phone’s battery in the red, you know that power is precious, and the faster you can get it, the better. UGREEN 25W PD Fast charger is great if you want to keep your phone’s batteries full as much as possible. It can reduce charging times significantly, giving you more time to use your phone without having to stay near a power socket.

PD3.0 Technology ensures an optimized and rapid safe charging experience, which delivers up to 20W for iPhone. UGREEN 25W PD charger gives your iPhone 13 from 0% to 60% in less than 30Mins.  A detachable USB-C to USB-C cable is included in the box, so you can charge your phone from any other USB-C power source such as your computer or a portable battery. 

