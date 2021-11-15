Woot’s 1-day Apple Watch and iPhone sale starts at $120 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Apple’s previous-generation iPhone and Apple Watch models in Grade A certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a 6 delivery fee applying otherwise. A highlight is the Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS at $279.99 in three different styles. Marking the best we’ve seen this year on the wearable in this condition, you’re looking at $149 in savings from the original $429 price and a notable alternative to going with a new condition model.

Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features as the new Series 7 like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swim-proof design to round out the package alongside support for watchOS 8. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Other notable Apple deals today include:

As all of the Black Friday 2021 offers begin going live, one of last week’s most eye-catching markdowns has carried over past the weekend and is still up for grabs. Right now, you can save $150 on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at some of the best prices yet.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram.

