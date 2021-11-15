Woot’s 1-day Apple Watch and iPhone sale starts at $120 (Cert. Refurb)

-
Applewoot
Save now From $120

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Apple’s previous-generation iPhone and Apple Watch models in Grade A certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a 6 delivery fee applying otherwise. A highlight is the Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS at $279.99 in three different styles. Marking the best we’ve seen this year on the wearable in this condition, you’re looking at $149 in savings from the original $429 price and a notable alternative to going with a new condition model.

Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features as the new Series 7 like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swim-proof design to round out the package alongside support for watchOS 8. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Other notable Apple deals today include:

As all of the Black Friday 2021 offers begin going live, one of last week’s most eye-catching markdowns has carried over past the weekend and is still up for grabs. Right now, you can save $150 on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at some of the best prices yet.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

woot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order discou...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 11-inch iPad Pro $149 off, Google ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro $174 off,...
OtterBox launches 20% off Symmetry case sale: iPhone 13...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Early Deals Event, Pixel 6/P...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale, Air...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Wish List Event, Home Depot ...
Save 20% or more on nearly all of LEGO’s 2021 kits: S...
Show More Comments