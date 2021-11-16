JOBY’s GorillaPod Mobile Rig upgrades your iPhoneography kit at $49 (Reg. $105)

Reg. $105 $49

B&H is now offering the JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Rig for $48.99 shipped. Also at Amazon. Normally fetching $105, you’re looking at a new all-time low at 53% off the going rate that’s also $21 under the previous discount. Serving as a more than capable upgrade to any iPhoneography setup, this JOBY package is centered around its signature GorillaPod flexible tripod which pairs with a universal GripTight smartphone mount. Off to the side, there’s also a pair of adjustable arms for holding up lighting, a GoPro, or other gear in your kit which can be mounted just about anywhere thanks to the versatile form-factor.

If you’re just looking for something a bit more basic to keep your iPhone propped up for capturing those group family photos this winter or anything of the sorts, the JOBY GripTight ONE Stand is a notable alternative. Delivering much of the same GorillaPod action, this more compact tripod is designed to hold up just a smartphone with a more basic mount. Though its $23 price tag makes for way to improve your setup on a tighter budget.

Speaking of iPhoneography specifically, all of the gear in Moment’s annual holiday sale is certainly worth a look. Its signature smartphone lenses are an easy highlight, and let you improve the quality of photos just by attaching a different lens. I’ve personally been rocking these for the past few months, and alongside the just-released iPhone 13 cases, have found them to be a must-have for anyone who uses a smartphone as their main camera.

JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Rig features:

Create pro-grade videos, vlogs, and YouTube content with the GorillaPod Mobile Rig from Joby. Designed for content creators, this smartphone rig is flexible, portable, and user-friendly. The locking GripTight mount secures most smartphones, which can then be easily adjusted via tilt and landscape-to portrait mode as needed. Up to three additional devices such as mics, lights, and action cameras can be added using 1/4″-20 connections, and included are two 6-socket Gorilla arms with 1/4″-20 connections, plus two cold shoe mounts and one GoPro mount.

