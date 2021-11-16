Time is running out to score this year’s LEGO Advent Calendars before Dec. 1, now 20% off

The holiday season is fast approaching and that means time is running out to pick up one of this year’s LEGO Advent Calendars. If you still haven’t secured one of the festive creations ahead of the countdown kicking off on December 1, several retailers are still offering 20% discounts across the lineup. For 2021, there are five different ways to prepare for Christmas starting on December 1, with everything from Star Wars and Marvel being joined by in-house themes of City and more. Head below for a full breakdown of the LEGO Advent Calendar deals and what to expect from this year’s holiday builds.

No matter which one of the LEGO Advent Calendars for 2021 that you opt for, each one includes 24 miniature creations from their respective themes. Be it mini recreations of iconic Star Wars vehicles to builds out of the MCU, or even holiday sweater-clad versions of the Mandalorian, Grogu, Iron Man, and more. These discounts are also all the more notable considering the sets have been sold out direct from the LEGO Shop for quite some time.

You can get a better idea of what to expect from these new festive sets in our coverage of last year’s, which walks you through the day by day gift opening experience.

All of the LEGO Advent Calendar deals:

Fitting for the upcoming winter holidays, today the LEGO Group showcased a pair of Star Wars sets themed around the snowy planet of Hoth. Arriving in 2022, these are some of the first creations officially announced for next year, which you can check out right here.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar features:

There are 7 LEGO minifigures/figures/droids in this holiday calendar: The Mandalorian and the Child (Grogu), affectionately known as Baby Yoda, both in festive outfits, plus a Scout Trooper, Stormtrooper, Tusken Raider, IG-11 and IT-O Interrogator Droid. Children will also love building and playing with mini builds such as The Razor Crest, TIE Fighter, Tusken ballista snow launcher, training targets and the Child’s hoverpram.

