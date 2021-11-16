LEGO officially showcases two upcoming Star Wars 2022 sets: Hoth AT-ST, more

Today, we’re getting a first official look at the upcoming LEGO Star Wars 2022 lineup. With two sets slated to launch on January 1, both arrive with a focus on Hoth and building out your Imperial Army. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO unveils new Star Wars 2022 sets

After our reports from earlier in the fall began to paint a better picture of what to expect come the LEGO Star Wars lineup in 2022, we’re now getting official announcements on the first wave of sets. Both of the new creations come to us centered around the icy planet of Hoth, and will be perfect additions to the UCS AT-AT launching next week.

First up, we have the new Hoth AT-ST. Marking the very first time we’ve seen a screen-accurate version of the vehicle in LEGO form, this walker has a much more unique design from what we’ve come to expect.

The 586-piece build will stand about as tall as previous Imperial walkers, but has a more narrow head to sit on top of the articulated legs. This upcoming LEGO Star Wars 2022 set also includes three minifigures, including an AT-ST Driver, Hoth Rebel Trooper, and Chewbacca with some printed-on snow. Joining the LEGO 2022 lineup, this Star Wars set will sell for $49.99.

Then there’s the new LEGO Snowtrooper Battle Pack. This one is definitely going to be an exciting set for those looking to fill all 40 seats on the UCS AT-AT, as it comes with four figures to expand your Imperial Army. There’s three typical Snowtroopers, as well as an all-new Hoth Scout Trooper. In additional to the minifigures, you’re also looking at a Snowspeeder, some Hoth terrain, and an E-Web blaster that uses the new Stud Shooter.

As one of the more pricy battle packs we’ve seen from the LEGO Star Wars theme, the Snowtrooper one in 2022 will enter at $19.99. It clocks in with 105 pieces as we originally reported on, too.

All of the new LEGO Star Wars sets will be launching come January 1, 2022. These are expected to be just the first wave of the year, with a secondary winter lineup arriving in March. You can learn more about which sets we’re expecting to see come next year in our previous coverage, as well as all of the all-ready announced LEGO 2022 sets right here.

9to5Toys’ take:

Now that we’ve finally gotten a first look at the upcoming 2022 sets, it looks like the start of next year will be the perfect time to start assembling your Imperial Hoth army. I’m pretty excited about the battle pack in particular, as it should mean you can completely fill the upcoming AT-AT for only another $240, if being a completionist is your thing, of course.

