Lenovo’s 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3 has never been more affordable at $150 (Save 30%)

Amazon is now offering the Lenovo 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3 for $149.99 shipped. Typically trending in the $215 price range, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $40 under our previous mention and over 30% off in total. Perfect for giving the kids their very first personal computer or just as a lightweight solution for browsing the web from the couch, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 arrives with an 11.6-inch touchscreen display. That pairs with a 360-degree hinge to deliver a 2-in-1 design that makes it as good for light work as it is for diving into your next Netflix binge session. Head below for more.

Make the most of your savings from the lead deal and protect the featured Chromebook by picking up the Amazon Basics 11-inch Laptop Sleeve at $10.50. Having some extra padding and protection is always a good idea when stowing your machine away in a backpack or transporting around, and this option provides a form-fitting pouch that’s the perfect fit for the featured offering.

If the touchscreen aspect of the lead deal is one of the more compelling features, you may be better served by something like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Currently sitting at an Amazon low, you can bring home the 11-inch tablet for $499. While it certainly isn’t as affordable as the Lenovo Flex 3, this is a more compelling media consumption device.

Lenovo 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3 features:

Less Complexity, More Productivity Fast, flexible, and fun, the IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook (11”) houses your favorite Chromebook features in a slim 2-in-1 laptop. It runs on the lightning-fast Chrome OS so it boots up in seconds, updates automatically, and has built-in virus protection. Featuring a MediaTek processor and up to 10 hours of battery life, the Chromebook Flex 3-11 is your reliable on-the-go tech companion.

