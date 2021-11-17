meross’ all-new HomeKit Smart Air Purifier sees first discount at $105 (Save 35%)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its new HomeKit Smart Air Purifier for $104.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $140, you’re looking at the first discount since launching at the end of October with $35 in savings attached. Marking the brand’s first foray into the appliance side of your smart home, its new air purifier arrives with an H13 HEPA filter to help rid your environment of allergens and other particulate matter. On top of being able to use the companion app, you can also count on Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support for voice controls or automations. Head below for more.

If you’re really looking to take the automations of your HomeKit setup to the next level, bundle in an Eve Degree and take full advantage of the featured air purifier. This smart monitor can keep tabs on a variety of metrics and then use them to automate various gear in your system. So if the detected VOC levels rise above a desired threshold, you can automatically have the meross unit above kick on until things are a bit more to your liking.

For more ways to upgrade your HomeKit setup, Philips Hue’s new dimmable 1,100-lumen Bluetooth smart bulb is on sale for one of the very first times. Currently sitting at $13, you’re looking at an affordable way to bring home some smart lighting with a dimmable design and 1,100-lumen output.

meross HomeKit Smart Air Purifier features:

With the activated carbon filter, meross air purifier captures 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size, removing pet dander, hair, pollen, odors, smoke and other airborne particles in air. The compact frame and 360° Air Inlet help the air purifier fresh the air effectively. Coverage up to 207 ft², CARD 160m³/h, suitable for the bedroom, kitchen, living room and office. With a 24dB noise level at sleep mode, air purifier releases a pleasant sound, one that can easily fade into the background and not be noticed.

