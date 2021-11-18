Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 drop to new Amazon low at $120 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless ANC Earbuds for $119.99 shipped in all four colors. Down from the $150 price you’d normally pay, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings while marking a new Amazon all-time low that’s $10 below our previous offer from the retailer. As a mix of flagship functionality and a more affordable form-factor, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver plenty of notable features for the price – especially with the discount. Alongside the highlight of active noise cancellation, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. That’s alongside up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’d prefer to go with the flagship listening experience from Samsung instead, we’re still tracking a notable discount to make that happen without having to pay full price. Right now, the Galaxy Buds Pro are marked down to $149.95 with ANC and spatial audio support in tow, alongside much of the same tight-knit Samsung integration as the lead deal. Normally fetching $200, these are at one of the best Amazon prices of the year and a rare chance to score almost all of the styles on sale.

Go with something a bit more platform agnostic by picking up Sony’s latest true wireless XM4 ANC Earbuds on sale instead. These offerings still ditch the cord for a wire-free setup and deliver some of the best ANC on the market at the $248 price point.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment.

